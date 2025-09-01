Fate Of Vacant Women's World Title To Be Decided At WWE Wrestlepalooza

The match that will determine the next WWE Women's World Champion will take place at Wrestlepalooza on September 20, live from Indianapolis, Indiana during WWE's first premium live event on ESPN's new streaming service. "WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce made the announcement in a pre-recorded video during the show on Monday and revealed that IYO SKY will be taking on Stephanie Vaquer. Commentary announced that the women will meet in the ring next week to sign the official match contract.

Vaquer was set to receive a championship shot at Clash in Paris after winning the battle royal at Evolution in July. Following former Women's World Champion Naomi announcing her pregnancy and vacating the belt, Pearce told Vaquer her title match couldn't happen in Paris. SKY was set to face Naomi for the title on an episode of "Raw" before it was revealed Naomi wasn't medically cleared to compete.

The Women's World Championship match for the vacant title is the first to be announced for the PLE. John Cena is set to compete at the event, as well, but his opponent has not yet been made official.