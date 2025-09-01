WWE Raw Results 9/1 - Dominik Mysterio Defends The Intercontinental Championship, Six Man Tag Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on September 1, 2025, coming to you live from the Paris La Défense Arena in Paris, France at a special start time of 2 PM ET!

Dominik Mysterio of Judgment Day will be putting the Intercontinental Championship on the line as he defends against AJ Styles. Styles previously challenged Dominik for his title at Night Two of WWE SummerSlam on August 3, but was ultimately proven to be unsuccessful.

As he continues to look to prove himself with his new allies, Grayson Waller will be joining forces with New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston to square off with Penta and The War Raiders' Ivar and Erik in a Six Man Tag Team Match. The War Raiders have emerged victorious against New Day in a series of Live Events across the United Kingdom between August 26 and 28, while Penta holds a win over Woods on the August 18 episode of "Raw" but a loss to Kingston on the August 25 edition of the show.

Kairi Sane and Asuka of The Kabuki Warriors will be joining forces with one another for the first time since July 28 as they collide with two other members of Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. During the July 28 edition of "Raw", Asuka, Sane, and the aforementioned Styles scored a win against Perez, Rodriguez, and the aforementioned Styles in a Mixed Six Person Tag Team Match.

Additionally, Adam Pearce will be revealing what comes next for the Women's World Championship following former titleholder Naomi's announcement that she was pregnant. Although they have not been advertised, The Vision will also surely have something to do with today's show after Becky Lynch helped her husband Seth Rollins retain the World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match yesterday at WWE Clash In Paris and Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker took out Roman Reigns.