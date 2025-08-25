WWE Raw Provides Update On Women's World Title Situation Ahead Of Clash In Paris

A new Women's World Champion won't be determined at Clash in Paris on Sunday, and "WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce broke the bad news to Stephanie Vaquer, and fans, in a backstage segment on the show on Monday.

Pearce told Vaquer she will still receive the championship shot she won at Evolution 2 when she outlasted 19 other women in the battle royal, it just won't be happening on Sunday. He told "The Dark Angel" he needs a week to figure things out, including Vaquer's opponent. Vaquer said she was disappointed, but she would be ready when Pearce announces her opponent and location of the match next week on "Raw."

The championship was vacated last week by Naomi when she announced her pregnancy. Naomi won the title at Evolution when she cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase during the match pitting then-champion IYO SKY against Rhea Ripley.