WWE Wrestlepalooza Results 9/20 - Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Take On AJ Lee & CM Punk, Brock Lesnar Faces John Cena

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for WWE Wrestlepalooza on September 20, 2025, coming to you live from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana at a special start time of 7 PM ET!

Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch will be joining forces with her husband and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins as they square off with AJ Lee and CM Punk in a Mixed Tag Team Match in what will mark Lee's first time competing in a ring since the March 30, 2015 edition of "WWE Raw". Lee returned on the September 5 episode of "WWE SmackDown" to come to Punk's aid during a heated verbal confrontation he had found himself in with Lynch as Rollins watched on from the crowd. Lee and Punk once again came face-to-face with Lynch and Rollins on the Septembr 9 episode of "Raw" when Lee got ahold of Lynch's Women's Intercontinental Championship belt and used it to leverage Rollins into agreeing to tonight's bout during another verbal confrontation between the four competitors, but Lynch and Rollins then got their revenge when they gained the upper hand over Lee and Punk in a physical brawl by pretending to argue.

Another star will be returning to the ring tonight, as Brock Lesnar competes in his first match since coming up short to Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam on August 5, 2023 when he faces former Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena. Lesnar and Cena have a storied history with one another dating back to 2002, with the pair renewing their rivalry when Lesnar returned to WWE on September 5 to cost Cena a shot at Sami Zayn's United States Championship by landing F5's on both men.

Speaking of the Undisputed WWE Championship, Cody Rhodes will be putting the title on the line for the first time since dethroning the aforementioned Cena at Night Two of SummerSlam on August 3 as he defends against Drew McIntyre. McIntyre took Rhodes out of action on the August 8 episode of "SmackDown" by sending him into the front panel of the announce desk, with Rhodes returning on the September 12 edition of "SmackDown" after McIntyre scored a win over Randy Orton.

Although tensions have been growing between her and her allies Asuka and Kairi Sane, IYO SKY will have to refocus her sights tonight as she goes head-to-head with Stephanie Vaquer to crown a new Women's World Champion. Former titleholder Naomi had to vacate the Women's World Championship after announcing that she was pregnant on the August 18 episode of "Raw", with "Raw" General Manager later granting Vaquer and SKY a shot at the title tonight after explaining they both were owed them.

Additionally, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed will be joining forces with one another to take on the reunited Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso following growing tensions between the four men over the course of the past few weeks that has also involved LA Knight.