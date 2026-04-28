WWE Stars Stephanie Vaquer & Talla Tonga Reportedly Suffering From Legitimate Injuries

Two WWE Superstars are dealing with legitimate injuries coming out of WrestleMania season.

On "RAW", Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez attacked Stephanie Vaquer backstage with Rodriguez sending an equipment box into her and taking her out. On commentary, Michael Cole stated that Vaquer suffered a second degree ankle sprain due to the attack and she "would be out for a bit." Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez would go on to win their match after the attack.

According to F4W Online, Bryan Alvarez confirms that Vaquer's injury is legitimate and it is believed to be a high ankle sprain. It is unclear when the injury occurred. She lost the Women's World Championship to Morgan at WrestleMania 42 in under seven minutes.

Another injured Superstar is Talla Tonga. He hasn't been seen on TV since competing in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the April 17 episode of "SmackDown". There were rumors that he had possibly been included in the recent releases since no mention of an injury was made on TV that night on "SmackDown". Alvarez confirmed that Tonga has suffered an undisclosed injury, but is "expected back fairly soon".

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit F4W Online and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.