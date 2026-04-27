Every WWE Star Who Was Just Released

Kairi Sane's exit came as a shock to her fans and colleagues, especially as she played an integral part in the ongoing storyline between her fellow Joshi wrestlers IYO SKY and Asuka. At one point, many within WWE pushed for Sane to be added to their long-anticipated payoff match, effectively making it a triple threat. Alas, that possibility is no more as Sane's latest WWE run, which began in 2023, has come to an end.

"I'm truly grateful to have people like you by my side. Thank you for always being with me. I'll set sail...in my own time. Until then...I love you," Sane wrote on X following the news.

Sane originally left WWE in December 2021 when her contract expired. Following a successful run in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and STARDOM, she then returned to the WWE bubble in November 2023 in order to help SKY retain the WWE Women's Championship at Crown Jewel. This naturally led SKY to join the Damage CTRL stable — alongside SKY, Asuka, Bayley, and Dakota Kai — shortly afterward.

With Bayley splitting from the group and Kai being released from WWE in the early months of 2025, Sane, Asuka, and SKY briefly carried the Damage CTRL name as a trio, though it was later dropped altogether due to Asuka and Sane's betrayal on SKY. Once again as the Kabuki Warriors, Sane and Asuka held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships for nearly two months before losing them to SKY and Rhea Ripley on the first "WWE Raw" of 2026.

"The Pirate Princess" leaves WWE as a one-time NXT Women's Champion and three-time Women's Tag Team Champion. How the company will approach the SKY-Asuka program in her absence now remains to be seen.