NXT Talent Announces Departure From WWE

Arguably the most shocking story in wrestling last week was the WWE departure of Jazmyn Nyx. A member of Fatal Influence who was a regular on "NXT" TV, Nyx later revealed that she had left on her own accord, having turned down a contract extension from WWE because she felt WWE's offer "wasn't going to cut it financially." Now a week later, another "NXT" name is on the way out the door, though it's unclear whether its for the same reasons Nyx departed.

Taking to X shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday, Edris Enofe posted a 47 second video, along with the message "Bye WWE."

"As of today, I will officially be leaving the WWE," Enofe said. "This is a decision that I've thought about for a very long time, and I'm going to trust my gut on this. But that being said, for the past four years, I had the chance and the opportunity to meet and work with incredible people, from the wrestlers to the referees to the creative team to the medical staff, and of course, all the coaches who put in so much time and effort into making me better. And for that, I will always, always appreciate y'all. And of course, to all the fans that have supported me and stuck by my side through all these years, thank you."

Signed by WWE in 2021, Enofe initially gained fame for getting what appeared to be a permanent tattoo of the WWE logo on his chest, though the tattoo was later revealed to be fake. Around that time, Enofe formed a tag team with Malik Blade; the duo teamed up until June 2024, when Enofe suffered an injury. Enofe announced he was cleared in February, and with Blade out with his own injures, embarked on a singles run, primarily wrestling for WWE Evolve. His last match was in July, losing to Lince Dorado at a live event.