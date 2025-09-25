Former NXT Star Jazmyn Nyx Explains WWE Departure

Former WWE star Jazmyn Nyx has opened up about her WWE exit, disclosing why she decided not to re-sign with the promotion.

Nyx, who has been with WWE since 2022, was written off WWE television recently after being attacked by her Fatal Influence partners on this week's "WWE NXT." Reports had initially stated that WWE had chosen not to renew her deal, which seems not to be the case, as Nyx talked about on social media.

"As you know, there've been things circulating, and I kind of want to just set the record straight — I am not re-signing with WWE. This was a personal decision I had to make for myself and for my future. Personally, the contract they were offering me for the next three years just wasn't going to cut it financially, and that's okay," she said. "I just wanted to give a backstory of everything. I was playing professional soccer in Iceland, then I got recruited, obviously, to WWE. I left everything out there to come here for this opportunity, which I'm very, very grateful for. I was kind of held back a little in the beginning. I had four knee surgeries, so I had to recover and rebuild my knees in order to step into the ring."

She stated that concussions and other injuries, including a broken nose, kept her out of 'NXT' television. The former WWE star revealed that she had to give up many opportunities due to her role in WWE, but now that she is no longer with the company, she can pursue such projects.

"I will say that there've been a lot of opportunities I've had to turn down and pass up, but now that I am out of the job, I can explore these opportunities more seriously," she added.

Nyx thanked her fans for supporting her during her time with WWE and said that she would miss them following her exit.