Backstage Update On WWE Contract Status Of NXT's Jazmyn Nyx

During the September 23 episode of "WWE NXT," former Fatal Influence stable member Jazmyn Nyx was attacked backstage by an unknown assailant, but instead of look for vengeance, her stablemates, Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley, opted to expel her from the faction, claiming that they felt it was time to drop her anyway.

While this storyline moment clearly wrote Nyx off of television, according to a recent report from "PWInsiderElite," it seems that WWE has decided to not renew her contract. According to the report, Nyx is not injured and there were also no plans to bring her up to the main roster, and her contract is simply expiring. Since her debut for live television, Nyx was initially a member of the Chase University stable before leaving the faction and aligning herself with Jayne and becoming a part of Fatal Influence. Elsewhere, before signing with WWE in 2022, Nyx was a professional soccer player.

Fatal Influence's last major segment was the Six Woman Tag Team Match against Rhea Ripley, Lyra Valkyria, and Stephanie Vaquer on NXT: Homecoming last week, in which the faction failed to defeat the main roster women. The match ended up being an absolute bloodbath, with Ripley and Vaquer taking out Henley and Nyx being taken out by Valkyria, before Ripley ultimately pinned Jayne after interference from Lola Vice . Now that Fatal Influence is down one member, perhaps it's only a matter of time before the faction breaks up entirely, especially since Jayne believes she's more important than Henley, who originally was the figurehead of the faction.