WWE NXT Champ Jacy Jayne Outlines Shift In Fatal Influence Since Title Win

Outwardly, it would seem like Jacy Jayne has it all figured out down in "NXT." After all, she's the NXT Women's Champion, and has Fatal Influence stablemates Jazmyn Nyx and Fallon Henley backing her up, a stark contrast to where Jayne started in "NXT," when she was the backup for then NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose. But with great success comes a target on one's back, and Jayne is beginning to feel that, even from her own stablemates, whom she had already had some tension with over the last few months.

Appearing on "Busted Open Radio" Tuesday afternoon, ahead of that night's "NXT" episode, Jayne was asked by Bully Ray if she felt things were a bit different between herself, Henley, and Nyx since she won the title from Stephanie Vaquer. Jayne was quite candid, admitting that, at least on her end, things weren't the same as before.

"I mean, I think the dynamic has definitely changed," Jayne said. "I feel like, for a while, we were kind of focusing on Fallon, and I was playing the backseat role. And now, we've kind of switched positions, where I feel like 'I'm now the leader, and you guys do what I want and do what I say until I fail us.'"

Jayne's point cannot be overlooked, as she had not only been able to win a championship before Henley, but did so by beating Vaquer, who Henley had unsuccessfully wrestled for the NXT Women's North American Championship earlier this year. As such, it led to Bully following up by asking Jayne how she thought Henley felt about this whole situation, with Jayne once again offering a candid response.

"I'm sure she's jealous, because I would be jealous too," Jayne said.

