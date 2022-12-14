Jacy Jayne Is Heartbroken Following Mandy Rose's WWE Release

News broke earlier today revealing the former "WWE NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose was released from her WWE contract one night after losing her title. Reports claim the main reason for the decision is "based on the content she was posting on her FanTime page" because it breached the parameters of her contract. This has left many in the wrestling community in shock, especially in "NXT" where Rose performs weekly. Rose has been with the company since Summer 2015, first exposed to WWE audiences on the sixth season of Tough Enough.

Along with being a dominant champion for 413 days, Rose was the leader of the Toxic Attraction stable alongside Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, elevating them to share the success and become two-time "NXT" Women's Champions. Jayne went to social media this afternoon and posted three broken-heart emojis to describe how she's feeling in the wake of the news.

It's unclear if Rose could still return to WWE, due to the way the two parties are parting ways. Other women have been released from their contracts for various reasons, perhaps the most famous being Mickie James' firing for causing issues backstage such as arriving late on the European Tour and forcing all other stars to be held up. Obviously, in cases like James, the women receive another opportunity to make a comeback at some point down the road. Until then, it will be intriguing to see if Rose ends up in STARDOM or one of Tony Khan's wrestling companies, AEW or ROH, especially with reports that another star known for her work in WWE, Sasha Banks, is likely debuting with a promotion outside of the company soon.