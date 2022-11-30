Whatever Happened To WWE Tough Enough Winner Daniel Puder?

Few WWE wrestlers have experienced an abrupt rise to celebrity and equally sudden disappearance as Daniel Puder, who won the $1 million "Tough Enough" competition in 2004 and engaged in one of the most dramatic shoot matches versus Kurt Angle.

Puder appeared in only two pay-per-views — Armageddon in December 2004 and Royal Rumble in January 2005 — before he was transferred to the developmental Ohio Valley Wrestling, where he labored before being laid off in September 2005 as part of a cost-cutting effort. Puder had brief stints with Ring of Honor in 2008 and New Japan Pro-Wrestling in 2010 before stepping out of the ring for good.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Puder acknowledged that he still gets recognized by wrestling fans despite his relatively brief time in the spotlight. "People will come up — and I've gotten some of the most random people — being like, 'Oh my gosh, are you Daniel Puder?'" he said. "If I'm at dinner with my wife and son, I thank the fans and the people that watch the sport tremendously for the opportunity I had."

After hanging up his wrestling boots, Puder remained in the public eye, founding the non-profit My Life My Power in 2010 to assist young people facing bullying. Over the years the organization has expanded into a youth diversion and mentoring program along with training for adults seeking to become mentors.

Puder's training programs have been used by educators, the military, and law enforcement. He has hosted a podcast, appeared as a TEDTalk speaker, and operated an MMA gym, while in 2019, he became a part-time deputy sheriff in St. Francis County, Arkansas.