Jacy Jayne Wins WWE NXT Women's Championship In Controversial Fashion

Fatal Influence looked to have imploded during the main event of "WWE NXT," but Jacy Jayne pulled off a shocking victory over now-former NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer to bring gold back to the stable. Despite weeks of infighting between Jayne and Fallon Henley, it was Henley who kicked Vaquer in the face while the referee was distracted by Jazmyn Nyx to help Jayne win the NXT Women's title.

It was revealed earlier in the night that Vaquer and Lola Vice will team up to take on AAA's Chika Tormenta and Dalys la Caribeña at Worlds Collide next weekend, and the women interfered in the match until they were driven off by Vice. Jayne tried to roll up Vaquer off the distraction, but she kicked out. Vaquer sent Jayne crashing into Henley on the ring apron after the former Women's North American Champion tried to distract her. "The Dark Angel" followed it up by taking out Henley and Jayne on the outside with a dive from the top rope.

Back in the ring, Vaquer hit Jayne with the Devil's Kiss and got her into a submission hold around the ropes. Nyx distracted the referee in the opposite corner and Henley swung around the ring post to nail Vaquer in the face with a kick. Henley got Vaquer back in the ring and Jayne hit her with a spinning right hand for the shock victory.