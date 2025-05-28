Women's Tag Match And NXT NA Title Four-Way Set For WWE Worlds Collide

The WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event just got even bigger.

At "WWE NXT" Battleground, the now former NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer got into a verbal confrontation with AAA stars Dalys and Chik Tormenta following her successful title defense over Jordynne Grace. On tonight's episode of "NXT," "NXT" General Manager Ava confirmed that their next encounter would be a physical one, specifically in the form of a tag team match at Worlds Collide. With Vaquer in need of a partner, Lola Vice, who previously expressed interest in challenging for her title, then volunteered to fill that role. As such, Vice and Vaquer will now face Dalys and Tormenta at the June 7 event in Inglewood, California, just days removed from "La Primera" losing her title to Jacy Jayne.

Elsewhere on "NXT," newly-crowned NXT North American Champion Ethan Page learned the identity of his opponent, or rather multiple opponents, for his already announced title defense at Worlds Collide. In interrupting Page's title win celebration, fellow "NXT" star Je'Von Evans, who recently feuded with "All Ego," revealed himself as the first challenger. Next, through the WWE Performance Center crowd appeared Laredo Kid, current AAA World Cruiserweight Champion and former TNA Digital Media Champion. Finally, Evans introduced Page's last upcoming opponent – "WWE SmackDown" star Rey Fenix. According to Fenix, he will bring the fire to Worlds Collide, and in doing so, burn Page up amidst their fatal-four-way title match.

At the beginning of "NXT," Page defeated Ricky Saints, courtesy of a cutter, to claim the NXT North American Championship. Saints had captured the title with a win over Shawn Spears last month. Elsewhere at Worlds Collide, Chad Gable will face AAA's El Hijo del Vikingo.