Ethan Page Heading To Worlds Collide As WWE NXT NA Champion

The animosity between Ethan Page and Ricky Saints was barely contained on tonight's episode of "WWE NXT." Still, a new NXT North American Champion was crowned.

After security held them back at the sound of the bell, Page and Saints battled back and forth in the opening title rematch, with the former gaining the upper hand by ramming the latter into the steel steps. When Page then retrieved a chair on the outside, security members intervened again by creating a glaring distance between the men. At the same time, "NXT" General Manager Ava informed the referee that this NXT North American Championship match needed a definitive winner, which implied the removal of countouts and disqualifications. When the referee signaled for security to release the two competitors, Saints quickly went on the offensive.

Unfortunately for Saints, his momentum was dramatically deterred by a cutter from Page that caught his throat on the leg of the aforementioned chair. From there, Page seized control with an Ego's Edge and a flurry of strikes in the ring. A dazed Saints briefly bounced back with a DDT and strikes of his own, but it wasn't enough to overcome the rope to his throat and subsequent cutter that came his way for Page's winning pinfall.

With this victory, Page begins his first reign as NXT North American Champion. Looking ahead, he will now defend the NXT North American Championship at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide on June 7. His opponent has yet to be announced. Meanwhile, Saints' reign comes to an end at 57 days.