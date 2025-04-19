Ricky Saints Retains WWE NXT Men's NA Title Over Fellow Ex-AEW Star At Stand & Deliver

Ricky Saints is still "WWE NXT" North American Champion after defeating fellow former AEW talent Ethan Page in his first Stand & Deliver over WrestleMania weekend. Saints and Page officially kicked off the "NXT" premium live event after the women's fatal four-way tag team match closed out the pre-show. The match was Saints' first title defense since winning the championship from another ex-AEW star, Shawn Spears, on the April 1 edition of "NXT."

Page, a former NXT Champion, dominated the first portion of the match. At one point, Saints bounced off the announce desk and grabbed his knee after jumping from the middle rope in an attempt to take out Page on the outside. Back in the ring, Saints got to the top rope, but was met by his opponent. The champion slid out of Page's grasp and got him up for a powerbomb, but Page kicked out.

He caught Saints with a Confidence Breaker followed by an Ego's Edge and Saints barely beat the three count. Saints regained his momentum and hit a spear off the ropes, followed by a Roshambo to Page for the victory.