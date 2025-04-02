Ricky Saints Wins First Title In WWE NXT

Following his departure from AEW in February and subsequent arrival to WWE's developmental brand the following day, Ricky Saints is officially a "WWE NXT" champion. The former Ricky Starks defeated fellow former AEW talent Shawn Spears for the North American Championship in the main event of "NXT" in only his third match in the company. The pair went face-to-face when Spears interrupted a sit-down interview of Saints' last week and their match was made official later that night.

Spears was accompanied to the ring by the rest of The Culling, including Izzi Dame, Brooks Jensen, and Nico Vance, but that didn't stop Saints from taking him out of the ring immediately after the bell rang. Saints strutted along the ring barricade as he drug Spears along, but Spears was able to capitalize during a picture-in-picture break where he slammed Saints onto the ring steps.

Saints hit Spears with a jackhammer from the top rope and rode a wave of momentum until the champion rolled out of the ring, but Saints caught him with a tornado DDT. Back inside the ring, Vance distracted the referee and Dame gave the title belt to Spears and he hit his challenger with it. Saints was able to kick out and took out Jensen and Vance before hitting a spear followed by a Roshambo for he victory.

After the match, another former AEW talent, Ethan Page, attacked Saints by from behind as he was celebrating his victory. He stood tall over Saints with the championship in hand as "NXT" went off the air.