Huge Update On AEW Contract Status Of Long-Absent Star Ricky Starks

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Ricky Starks was removed from AEW's roster page on Monday, and he is reportedly finished with the company. According to PWInsider, Starks is no longer with AEW and is "free and clear" to go wherever he wants to perform. Miro is also done with the company and Malakai Black's contract has also reportedly expired. The men were also removed from the roster page, which is reportedly a good indicator of a performer's status with AEW, on Monday.

Multiple reports claimed that Starks' contract was set to run out this spring, and some of those reports came out after he was pulled from GCW events following comments made by the promotion's World Champion, Effy, that upset AEW President Tony Khan. The star has not been seen on AEW programming since March 30 of last year when he seemingly sustained a concussion on an episode of "AEW Collision." Since then, Starks had not been used on television and had voiced his frustrations about sitting at home, calling it a "mindf****." Starks was backstage at Full Gear in November despite not appearing on screen during the pay-per-view. Reports indicated he asked for his release at the beginning of the year.

Starks won the DEFY World Championship from KENTA over the weekend, and challenged for the House of Glory Heavyweight Championship against fellow former AEW talent Santana in January. He addressed the crowd following the match, saying that even though he somehow gets in trouble when he's on the microphone, he wanted to thank the fans.