Video: Absent AEW Star Ricky Starks Addresses Crowd Following Indie Bout Against TNA Talent

Questions remain about the status of AEW star Ricky Starks and his working relationship with the company here in the new year, as his last match for Tony Khan's promotion was nearly one year ago. On Friday evening, after challenging for the House of Glory Heavyweight Championship against current champion and TNA star Mike Santana, which ended in a disqualification, the former FTW Champion took to the microphone to thank the fans who have followed and supported him throughout this bewildering development in his career.

In a video posted on X by a fan in attendance at last night's "HOG Watch the Throne" event, Starks stated, "Every time I grab [a microphone], I somehow get in trouble. So I'm gonna say it as plainly as this: I cannot thank each and every one of you enough. I've been reading your messages, asking if I'm mentally okay, asking if I'm good, checking on me. You don't know me, but that's the thing about this wrestling s**t, it don't matter. We're all a part of one thing: I have loved wrestling since I was seven. I told my mom I would buy her a house off of this, and damn it, I have done that, and I am close to giving her anything else that she wants."