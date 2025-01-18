Video: Absent AEW Star Ricky Starks Addresses Crowd Following Indie Bout Against TNA Talent
Questions remain about the status of AEW star Ricky Starks and his working relationship with the company here in the new year, as his last match for Tony Khan's promotion was nearly one year ago. On Friday evening, after challenging for the House of Glory Heavyweight Championship against current champion and TNA star Mike Santana, which ended in a disqualification, the former FTW Champion took to the microphone to thank the fans who have followed and supported him throughout this bewildering development in his career.
In a video posted on X by a fan in attendance at last night's "HOG Watch the Throne" event, Starks stated, "Every time I grab [a microphone], I somehow get in trouble. So I'm gonna say it as plainly as this: I cannot thank each and every one of you enough. I've been reading your messages, asking if I'm mentally okay, asking if I'm good, checking on me. You don't know me, but that's the thing about this wrestling s**t, it don't matter. We're all a part of one thing: I have loved wrestling since I was seven. I told my mom I would buy her a house off of this, and damn it, I have done that, and I am close to giving her anything else that she wants."
Ricky Starks On What's Next For His Career
Additionally, Stark addressed what could be next for him and his young career, which includes appearances at independent shows like DEFY Wrestling's upcoming event, "DEFY Hundredth," on Friday, February 7, in Seattle. "I take it the hard way. I take things the way that I want to. If the road ain't paved with cement, guess what? I guess I'm putting on my construction hat, and I'm going to work," Starks promised. "If you thought that I was somebody less than a year ago, guess what? You're sadly mistaken because I have evolved into a man four years from today, and that's saying something because a lot of y'all, a lot of y'all have not seen anything yet from me. With the last dying breath in this New Orleans heart, I tell you this: I'm gonna stay Absolute 'til I d-i-e. You heard? You best believe that I'm gonna make sure I make a quick trip back here to Chicago."
Starks, who himself purportedly remains puzzled by his absence from AEW, last worked for the company on the March 30, 2024, edition of "AEW Collision" in a losing effort with Big Bill against Top Flight's Dante and Darius Martin in a World Tag Team Title Tournament Quarterfinal contest. Starks was backstage at Full Gear this past November, receiving positive reactions from those behind the curtain. However, he was not featured in any on-camera appearances. According to reports, Starks' possible release is just around the corner, as his contract with AEW is set to expire in the spring of this year. Starks is a former FTW, AEW World Tag Team, 2022 AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament, 2022 Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal, and 2023 Men's Owen Hart Cup Champion/winner.