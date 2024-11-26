Ricky Starks Opens Up About 'Mindf***' Of AEW Absence

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Ricky Starks is someone that has made a number of headlines in 2024 for the simple fact that he hasn't been around. He was last seen in AEW back in March, and since then, rumors and reports on his whereabouts have been rampant. Starks was able to address a lot of the speculation about his current position in AEW, as well as his future, recently on "Insight," where he revealed how difficult it has been for him to not be wrestling on a consistent basis.

"I've just been home. It's kind of a mindf*** because I'm in my prime and it sucks when you're on such a momentum, riding the wave, doing work and doing stuff, and then to just be at home for so long, you're kind of like 'whoa.' It kind of throws it off. I am not meant to be at home. I'm not meant to be a homebody in this current phase in my life. I'm not meant to be just chilling at home and doing not the thing that I've been busting my ass to do for the past 13 years."

While he hasn't been featured in AEW for the majority of 2024, Starks has managed to get involved in some independent shows as of late, with the most recent being GCW's Dream On, which has since led to him being booked for a match against Matt Cardona at GCW's Highest in the Room 3 on December 14. He has also made appearances for companies like Glory Pro Wrestling and Big Time Wrestling since his last AEW match, clearing up rumors of him not being medically cleared to compete.

