Backstage Update On Ricky Starks' AEW Contract Status

Though he hasn't been seen onscreen in AEW since March, Ricky Starks has worked his way back into the headlines as of late. First, Starks made an appearance at a GCW event over the weekend, cutting a promo about his career frustrations. A report soon emerged stating that Starks was backstage during Saturday's AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. Now, Fightful Select has offered some information on his current status with the promotion.

According to the outlet, Starks is still under contract with AEW, and will remain so until the middle of next year — spring or summer, specifically. The initial period of his deal was set to expire this past spring, but AEW exercised the option on his contract to keep Starks around for an extra year. Despite that, he has not been used on TV, or even been present backstage recently until Full Gear.

Starks was reportedly planning to "test the open market" when his contract expired, though it's unclear if the wrestler was expecting the option year to be exercised or not. Additionally, Starks was said to have been welcomed backstage at Saturday's pay-per-view, though it does not indicate whether that came from management, other talent, or both.

The report states that there have been few creative pitches made involving Starks in AEW since he has been absent from TV, and there has not yet been any word of upcoming plans for the wrestler. Still, Starks recently gave his first interview in months. This, along with all the other activity, could be evidence that Starks is preparing to become an active wrestler once again.