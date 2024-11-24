AEW's Ricky Starks Vents Frustrations About Being 'Frozen Out' In Surprise GCW Promo

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Ricky Starks has been, for lack of a better word, missing from AEW programming for much of the year. Starks wrestled QT Marshall at an independent show in May but otherwise has not wrestled since March, despite reportedly being healthy. However, Starks has not only come out of hiding but broken his silence by coming down the escalator at the American Dream Mall.

"I got a lot of things I want to get off my chest," Starks said at GCW's show at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, NJ, just a roughly-30-min drive from the Prudential Center in Newark, which plays host to tonight's AEW Full Gear PPV. Starks said that New Jersey was one of the places that first accepted Starks as a star. "One thing about me, passion runs through my blood and I will be damned if I sit at home and I get frozen out. I'll be damned if I sit at home and let my career dwindle. I am 34-years old. I am healthy. I am god-damn good looking and most importantly I am a generational superstar. I am in control every step of the way. I do what I want. I say what I want. I dress how I want. And if you don't like it, you can kiss my Black a**."

Ricky Starks voicing his frustrations over in GCW: "One thing about me—passion runs through my blood and I will be damned if I sit at home and I get frozen out. I'll be damned if I sit at home and let my career dwindle."#GCWDream #AEW #AEWFullGear

pic.twitter.com/VrpnG2qQub — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) November 23, 2024

Starks says that his road back to stardom will start in GCW, though not making it clear what that means for his current AEW employment. Starks and AEW are said to not be in communication at this point, with the two sides seemingly failing to come to terms on Starks's future. There have reportedly been no creative plans for Starks as of late, part of the source of Starks's frustration.