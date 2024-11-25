Backstage Update On Ricky Starks's Mood During AEW Full Gear Visit

AEW star Ricky Starks was photographed backstage at AEW Full Gear despite not wrestling in the promotion for eight months. A report has provided more details about his appearance behind the scenes at Saturday's show.

As per "Fightful Select," Starks was in a positive mood backstage and was interacting with many people. The report further added that his recent GCW appearance, where he touched upon being frozen out by AEW, was most likely given the go-ahead by AEW. Starks featuring backstage at Full Gear goes against a recent report that suggested that the AEW star never shows up in AEW and that there's no communication between him and the company.

Starks was seen posing for backstage photos posted on social media by Monster Factory's Danny Cage. During his surprise appearance on the GCW show at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey, Starks passionately spoke about how he is unwilling to sit at home and let his career fade away, highlighting how he says and does whatever he wants. The former FTW Champion last wrestled in AEW in March, while his last match in the ring came at BTW, where he faced fellow AEW star QT Marshall.

Tony Khan was asked about Starks' GCW appearance on the Full Gear post-show press conference, where the AEW CEO stated that he is open to his stars featuring in other wrestling promotions, while also adding that Starks — like Kenny Omega, who also recently featured on NJPW — is a great AEW champion.