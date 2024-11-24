Absentee AEW Star Ricky Starks Photographed Backstage At Full Gear PPV

Yesterday, Ricky Starks made a surprise appearance at Game Changer Wrestling's Dream On event, which emanated from the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey. There, Starks declared that was no longer going to sit at home and be "frozen out"; instead, he plans to get his career back on track, beginning with an emergence at a promotion he considers to be one of the hottest, GCW. Following his venture to GCW, Starks made his way to the Prudential Center in Newark — the site of AEW's 2024 Full Gear pay-per-view.

Starks' Full Gear attendance was confirmed on Instagram when Danny Cage, the owner of the Monster Factory, posted an image of the former AEW Tag Team Champion standing beside him while backstage at the PPV event. "Also great bumping into @starkybaby you handsome devil you!" Cage wrote in regards to Starks.

While Starks may have been backstage at Full Gear, he has not been seen on AEW television since the March 30 episode of "AEW Collision." Since then, Starks has stated that he is in a great physical condition and ready to wrestle for AEW again, though the latter isn't up to him.

Starks, who is still signed to AEW despite his absence, is slated to return to the ring later tonight when he challenges A1 Zero Gravity Champion Kody Lane to a title match at Glory Pro Wrestling's WrestlePocalypse event. Fast forward three weeks, Starks will then return to GCW for a match against "The Indy God" Matt Cardona on December 14.

