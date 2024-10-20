AEW's Ricky Starks Says He Feels He Owes Fans An Explanation

While Ricky Starks is still contracted to All Elite Wrestling, he has not appeared on AEW television since the March 30 episode of "AEW Collision," when he faced a mid-match injury scare. Since then, rumors on Starks' subsequent absence have been running rampant across the wrestling world, with some attributing it to an injury, while others believe it's a result of creative differences. Starks has denied both of these rumors, though that doesn't mean he's any closer to providing the real reasoning behind his absence.

"I wish I could give an answer [about my whereabouts]," Starks said during a "Highspots Sign It Live" virtual signing. "I'm healthy. I'm ready to get back in the ring. I am in shape, obviously. I've always been in shape. Sometimes it just isn't up to me, I guess, as they say. So I love wrestling, and I'm going to figure out a way to do it one way or another. I at least think I owe fans some type of explanation to the best of my ability, to the best of my knowledge. Some people don't want to believe that. That's fine. I don't give a f***, but yeah, I wish I had more of a definitive answer. But sometimes darkness is your only friend when you're definitely trying to find the light."

Amidst all the uncertainty, including the expiration of Starks' AEW contract, a recent report stated that the underlying problem centers on the company not having any long-term creative plans for Starks. Whether this is the case or not, Starks emphasizes that his wrestling, or rather lack thereof, wasn't his personal decision. And in the meantime, he remains grateful for all the fans that continue to extend their regards and care toward him.

"I'm healthy. I'm of sound mind and body. I'm capable to wrestle, just, you know, not up to me," Starks said.

