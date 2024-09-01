AEW's Ricky Starks Denies Creative Frustrations

AEW star "Absolute" Ricky Starks has taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to shut down rumors pertaining to his current hiatus from television. The former World Tag Team Champion hasn't been seen on AEW programming since the March 30 episode of "Collision," and some reports have indicated that his absence is due to him turning down storylines. However, Starks denies that's the case at all, and he wants the rumors to be put to bed.

"Enough is enough. Usually I don't even speak on this but it's tired," Starks wrote in response to a fan who accused him of having a poor attitude behind the scenes. "I never turned down anything, EVER. Just Stop."

The rumors in question claimed that Starks turned down a feud with his former partner Big Bill, as he wanted them to part ways amicably. However, Starks' tweet indicates that there might not be any validity to those reports after all. Elsewhere, one story claimed that Starks got arrested and this led to animosity in AEW, but the incident didn't actually happen.

As it stands, Starks is still under contract with AEW, but WWE is reportedly interested in hiring "Absolute" for "NXT." It remains to be seen what his future holds, but the AEW star is currently fit to compete, despite not being featured on television since March for whatever reason. If the "NXT" rumors are true, Starks will join a class that includes Ethan Page, Shawn Spears, and Brian Pillman Jr., all of whom moved to the WWE brand after their AEW deals expired.

