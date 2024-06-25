Clarifications On Ricky Starks's Rumored Arrest And Animosity With AEW

Former AEW Tag Team Champion Ricky Starks has been the subject of much discussion in recent weeks due to his prolonged absence from the company. He last competed on AEW TV on the March 30 edition of "AEW Collision" where he looked to have sustained an injury during a tag team match against Top Flight, but has since revealed that he is medically cleared and is simply waiting for the call to return to AEW. However, much more has been said about Starks over the past few days, with claims of legal troubles and attitude problems all flying around the rumor mill.

It started with a now-deleted Reddit post claiming that an intoxicated Starks caused trouble at a Calgary bar after his Owen Hart Foundation Tournament win in 2023. The post was deleted due to no sources being linked, meaning that the claim couldn't be confirmed or denied. According to Fightful Select, there is a mix of rumor and truth in this report.

As far as the alleged incident at the bar in Calgary is concerned, everyone who Fightful spoke to within AEW claimed that nothing of the sort ever happened and that no one had heard of anything prior to the post on Reddit spreading around social media. Starks himself has claimed he was never in trouble, and his match with Top Flight on March 30 took place in Canada shows that there were no legal issues in his re-entering the country this year. Canadian authorities didn't give any information, AEW higher-ups made no official comment, and all those alleged to be involved have directly denied anything taking place.

