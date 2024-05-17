AEW's Ricky Starks Talks Tag Team Run With Big Bill, Says They Could Have Done More

AEW star Ricky Starks has provided his thoughts on his tag team stint with Big Bill last year, revealing that he believes they could've achieved more as a unit despite winning the AEW World Tag Team Championship. In August 2023, shortly after "All In" at Wembley stadium, Starks managed Bill after acquiring a manager's license during a brief suspension. This led to the two being paired together in the ring, and eventually put in a position to defeat FTR for the AEW Tag Team Titles, which they held for 123 days. Speaking with "What Culture Wrestling", Starks described the process of he and Bill working together to make the best out of their partnership, but also stated that he feels they weren't given much of a chance to succeed.

"The way that we even came into teaming together was a bit of a crap shoot as well ... I would tell people like me and Bill, we really don't know each other that well," Starks explained. "We've gotten to know each other over the course of the months, but that was something that me and him had to just make work every time. Every time they give something we just make it work, so it was fun, I thought it was cool for what it was, seemed like people were into it. Not too much of a chance given so to speak, you know people can say what they want but I think there was a little bit more to it that could have happened that didn't."

In the same appearance with "What Culture Wrestling", Starks defended WWE star CM Punk, explaining how the "Best in the World" helped him tremendously during his time in AEW.

