Ricky Starks Defends CM Punk, Says Punk Was 'Closest To Understanding' Him In AEW

CM Punk's tenure in AEW may have left him with more enemies than friends when he eventually left the company, but a few still in AEW credit him, including Ricky Starks.

Starks, during his recent appearance on "WhatCulture Wrestling," explained how Punk helped him during his time in AEW.

"Punk was very instrumental in my presentation on 'Collision,'" declared Starks. "There's a video clip that constantly gets reshared where the pyro is going off and exploding and blah, blah, blah — that was all Punk's idea. Punk had a vision for trying to help out certain people and getting along. I do remember a conversation with him where he was like, 'You know, it's really up to you to swim ... sink or swim.' I felt like I put a lot of stress on myself and pressure on myself to constantly outperform my last match, that I had just to prove that if he was going to, you know, put his name on me, so to speak, or be the one to push for me, that I needed to do my part and make sure I never let that down."

He added that he didn't want to let the Young Bucks or Sting down, similar to his feeling when he faced Punk. Starks praised The Young Bucks too, claiming that they have been helpful and are knowledgeable. Punk and Starks had a feud in AEW, resulting in two matches between them, which the AEW star discussed as well.