Ricky Starks Has 'No Clue' About AEW TV Absence, If He'll Be At Double Or Nothing

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Ricky Starks has been away from the AEW product for a concerning amount of time. Starks was recently backstage at AEW to receive a yearly physical, but the former FTW Champion has not been on TV at all since March 30, and with Double or Nothing less than two weeks away, it doesn't look like he'll have a role on the pay-per-view.

"Every time I always predict something to go some way, it doesn't go that way, and it kind of just leaves me being like, 'Well, we'll just figure out and see,'" Starks recently told WhatCulture. "I really have no clue [when I'll be back]. It's just a very interesting time, I feel like. I wish that I was on 'Dynamite,' or I wish I was on [AEW's recent Dynasty PPV]."

Starks says he takes solace in his work speaking for itself and knows he has no control over how he's used in AEW, despite the fact that he remains fully healthy after a scare in his most recent match that saw the finish changed on the March 30 episode of "AEW Collision."

"At a certain point, it's not in my control. I think that's the biggest lesson I have," Starks admitted. "Things are just not in my control, but the things that are, I try the hardest. I'm not hurt. Even that night [on Collision], I specifically stated, 'Hey, I'm not hurt.' I was just being cautious about it because at the moment, I didn't know what was happening, especially with this side of my body. So I wasn't hurt."

Starks recently reiterated on social media that he's not injured, in response to reports that there was more to his yearly physical than meets the eye. However, his former tag team partner, Big Bill, has returned to AEW TV as a disciple of Chris Jericho, while Starks remains absent. He wouldn't comment to WhatCulture about his AEW contract or future.