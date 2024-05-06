AEW Star Ricky Starks Insists He's Not Injured Despite Recent Absence From TV

AEW's Ricky Starks took to social media on Monday to dispel rumors that he is injured, despite last wrestling on "AEW Collision" on March 30. Starks last competed in an AEW World Tag Team Title Tournament quarterfinal match alongside partner Big Bill, losing to Top Flight's Dante and Darius Martin. Starks' partner has been seen on TV wanting to align himself with Chris Jericho, but Starks has not appeared. On Monday, PWInsider reported that Starks was in Jacksonville last week, being seen by AEW's medical team.

Starks quoted a post on X with the details of the report, and said his visit to the medical team was because "everyone had to do their annual physical." The 34 year old followed up with another post to say he is fine. "To ease anyone's mind, I'm not injured. Never was. Pick another narrative please," he said.



It initially looked as though Starks was injured in the "Collision" match, due to a change in the finish. At one point, he was rolled into a pinfall that he was clearly supposed to kick out from, but did not raise his shoulders, and the referee stopped counting before he got to three. Starks stood up and took a DDT from Darius Martin before getting pinned. It was reported that wasn't the original finish, and Starks and Bill were supposed to win the match and move further into the tournament. The pair were previously AEW World Tag Team Champions, losing the belts to Darby Allin and Sting at the beginning of February, before Sting's retirement at AEW Revolution the following month.

