Sting And Darby Allin Win AEW World Tag Team Championship On Dynamite

Sting will seemingly retire in All Elite Wrestling a champion, though Matthew and Nicholas Jackson did their best to take out "The Icon" following his win with Darbin Allin on Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite."

Sting and Allin, an undefeated team, faced off against Big Bill and Ricky Starks for the titles in the main event. The match was billed as a tornado tag and saw both teams immediately go to the outside, with Sting waiting to hit a drop on their opponents from a set of steps high above the actual ring ropes. Bill and Starks regained control, however, and sent both Sting and Allin out of the ring.

Sting battled back in the match after Big Bill had the legend wrapped up in the ropes. Starks attempted to hit "The Icon" with his own Scorpion Death Drop, though Sting was able to kick out with the help of Allin. Allin hit a Coffin Drop to Big Bill, and Sting was able to get Starks into a Scorpion Death Lock for the win. Following the match, Matt and Nick (now going by their "government" names of Matthew and Nicholas Jackson) beat down the duo of Sting and Allin, foreshadowing what is widely expected to be their match at AEW Revolution — a match which, presumably, will now be for the tag titles. It will also be the final match of Sting's career, as he announced back in October.