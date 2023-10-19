Sting Announces Impending Retirement, Will Wrestle Last Match At AEW Revolution 2024

The Bible says a man's days "are like grass" and even larger-than-life figures like WWE Hall of Famer Sting are no exception.

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion addressed the future of his career on Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Rosenburg, TX. Sting pointed out that he wrestled his first AEW match at AEW Revolution 2021 and that announced that his retirement match would take place at AEW Revolution 2024. There is no word on when or where AEW Revolution 2024 is set to take place yet.

"I started my very first match with #AEW was #AEWRevolution 2021, and my very last match will be #AEWRevolution 2024!" Get ready for one last year of The Stinger! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@Sting pic.twitter.com/jS19jLsPq4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2023

Sting mentioned at his WWE Hall of Fame induction that "the only thing that's for sure is that nothing is for sure," hinting that his original retirement in 2015 wasn't permanent, but on Wednesday Sting made himself clear saying "the only thing's that's for sure" is that the Revolution 2024 match will be his final match. Sting had initially retired after suffering a neck injury at WWE Night of Champions 2015, where he was facing WWE Champion Seth Rollins in the main event. During Dynamite, Sting mentioned that he wasn't quite satisfied with that retirement and that his AEW tenure helped put a cap on his 30+ years in professional wrestling.