AEW President & CEO Tony Khan has confirmed that Sting was recently fully cleared for physical activity.

Khan spoke with Mike Johnson of PWInsider this week and was asked about concern over Sting after he took the powerbomb from Brian Cage on last week’s AEW Dynamite episode. There was a lot of concern for Sting’s health as he was forced to retire from WWE after suffering a neck injury at WWE Night of Champions 2015 in the match with Seth Rollins. Khan confirmed that Sting has been fully medically cleared to wrestle, and that he’s been training with TNT Champion Darby Allin.

Khan also said The Stinger, who turns 62 next month, has used the powerbomb during training with his sparring partners to help get ready for his upcoming return match. Khan revealed that he’s the one who called for Sting to take the powerbomb.

“He’s been cleared, he’s been fully cleared,” Khan said of Sting. “He’s been training with Darby and sparring partners and he’s been fully cleared to wrestle. In his training, one thing he’s done to get ready with his sparring partners is a powerbomb. In terms of getting ready for this, I was more than fine with it and in fact called it.

“At that point when he’s taking them in training, it’s time for the live crowd. So he was completely cleared to do it and wanted to do it and he wanted to get out there and wrestle. Sting is going to be on Dynamite tomorrow[tonight] looking for payback and all bets are off now. Sting’s cleared to wrestle and he wants to wrestle and this is how he wanted to end his wrestling career in-ring was in AEW and come in and go out the way he always wanted to go out with great matches.”

Sting’s return match will take place at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on March 7 as he and Allin face Cage and Ricky Starks in a Street Fight. Khan said he expects Sting to have a great performance at Revolution. Khan also mentioned how Sting has very high expectations for the match, and added that the powerbomb from Cage did take a lot out of him.

“He’s been preparing for this and I expect Sting to have a great performance on March 7th,” Khan continued. “He has very high expectations for this match and his comeback here, and I do too. I thought Brian did a great job with the powerbomb and certainly got people talking about the match in a very positive way and created conversation about, ‘Is Sting going to be OK? Is this all right?’

“Well that was the idea, we’re trying to create that conversation but the most important thing is he is OK and he walked through the curtain…that’s not going to be an easy moment, it took a lot out of him but at the same time, he came out of it in one piece and it’s what he wanted.”

Sting will be appearing on tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode to get revenge on Cage for last week’s powerbomb.

