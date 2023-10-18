AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (10/18): Sting Speaks, Omega Competes, Copeland's R-Rated Rebuttal

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for October 18, 2023!

Tonight the Icon, Sting is set to address the fans, which has led to a lot of speculation about his future. While it is unknown what he is going to be talking about, he is set to speak to the audience and make an announcement.

A man Sting was recently involved with, Adam Copeland, is also set to speak tonight. He helped Sting from a brutal beatdown at the hands of Christian Cage and his group, and tonight the "Rated-R Superstar" is going to give a response to his former tag team partner, which has been promised to be an "R-Rated rebuttal."

When it comes to in-ring action, Jay White will be continuing to build his momentum toward his upcoming AEW World Championship match as he goes one-on-one with Penta El Zero Meido for the first time ever.

Speaking of the AEW World Champion, there will also be a battle royale amongst members of the roster where the winner will get to face MJF for the AEW Dynamite Diamond ring.

Elsewhere, Kenny Omega will be in singles action as he competes against Kyle Fletcher. The Aussie Open star has recently aligned himself with the Don Callis Family, which is a group that The Elite star has been at loggerheads with as of late.

Toni Storm will also be debuting her newest blockbuster film as she continues to develop her new 'Timeless' character.

