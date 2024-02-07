AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 2/7: AEW World Tag Team Title Match, Strickland Vs. Page, Jericho Faces Takeshita

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for February 7, 2024!

Tonight has a stacked card already announced as the company continues the build toward AEW's Revolution. That night promises to be Sting's final ever match, but will he be able to walk in as a champion?

He gets that opportunity this evening as he and Darby Allin will be teaming up to challenge Ricky Starks and Big Bill for the AEW World Tag Team Championships in a match that became personal after their war of words last week.

Another major match that will have AEW Revolution ramifications is Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland. Their epic rivalry will continue this evening as they compete against each other for the third time, with the winner going on to challenge Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship. But, with Swerve already boasting a 2-0 record over the "Hangman," the pressure is certainly on the latter.

Chris Jericho's issues with his former friend Don Callis will continue to boil over as he competes against Konosuke Takeshita in singles action. Meanwhile, CMLL will be invading AEW as Hechicero, Dorada, and Volador take on the Blackpool Combat Club's Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Claudio Castagnoli.

In the women's division, "Timeless" Toni Storm will be out to remind everyone what she's capable of inside the ring when she takes on Red Velvet. However, Storm's rival Deonna Purrazzo will be keeping a close eye on things as she joins the commentary team.

Finally, Tony Khan is set to make an appearance on the show to make a big announcement.

