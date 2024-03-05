Tony Khan Clarifies Ricky Starks' AEW Contract Status

AEW President Tony Khan has squashed a recent rumor that emerged online surrounding former AEW Tag Team Champion Ricky Starks' contract. In the lead-up to the AEW Revolution pay-per-view, rumors started circulating online that Starks' contract with AEW had expired, with many fans speculating that he was going to jump ship to WWE due to his friendship with the likes of Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill.

When asked about Starks at the AEW Revolution post-show media scrum, Khan admitted that he hadn't heard the rumor, but reiterated that Starks is an integral part of the AEW roster.

"Ricky's definitely still under contract in AEW," Khan said.

Khan praised Starks for his work with Sting during The Icon's run in AEW, which ended in the main event of Revolution. Starks was a part of Sting's first match in AEW at the 2021 edition of Revolution, where Sting and Darby Allin faced Starks and Brian Cage in a street fight. Starks and Big Bill also wrestled Sting and Allin on the February 7, 2024 edition of "Dynamite," where Sting and Allin defeated the then AEW World Tag Team Champions in a Tornado Tag match.

Starks hasn't been in action since the loss to Sting and Allin, and didn't wrestle at Revolution this past weekend. However, Khan made it clear that he was very excited to have Starks as a part of the AEW roster, even revealing that he thanked both Starks and Big Bill following their loss to Sting and Allin.

