Sting Goes Out On His Front, Retains Tag Titles At AEW Revolution In His Final Match

The long and winding road has come to its end and it is now official that WWE Hall of Famer, former WCW, NWA, and TNA World Champion, and current AEW World Tag Team Champion Sting has retired with an undefeated record in All Elite Wrestling, closing AEW Revolution with a victory.

Sting teamed with Darby Allin to retain their titles against Matt and Nick Jackson in a brutal, bloody, emotional bout in Greensboro, NC's historic Greensboro Coliseum which saw both Sting and Allin put through glass and Allin take a horrifying tumble from a ladder through a pane of glass and chairs at ringside, requiring medical attention for much of the match. Matt Jackson finally submitted to Sting's trademark Scorpion Deathlock after a titanic display from "The Icon."

Sting's retirement not only included Allin and The Bucks. Both of Sting's sons were not only involved in his entrance but also hit a series of Stinger Splashes in the early moments of the match. Fellow WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat also got involved in the match, with Steamboat acting as guest timekeeper and also taking out one of the Bucks during the more chaotic moments in the match.

Sting and Allin have been Tag Team Champions since February 7, winning them from Big Bill and Ricky Starks. After Revolution, it was announced the tag team titles would be vacated following Sting's retirement and a tournament would take place to crown new champions. Sting signed with AEW in 2020, following a brief retirement, and returned to active competition in 2021, never once being pinned or submitted in his whole time with the promotion.