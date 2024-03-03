AEW Revolution 2024 Live Coverage 3/3: Sting's Final Match, AEW World Title Triple Threat, Storm Faces Purrazzo

The fifth annual AEW Revolution event is set to kick off tonight on PPV, broadcast live from the Greensboro Coliseum at 8 pm ET, with a "Zero Hour" preshow starting at 6:30 pm ET.

Tonight's show is heavily focused on Sting, with this being his final ever night as a professional wrestler. The Young Bucks have tried to make his retirement as difficult as possible, and tonight Sting and Darby Allin get the chance to finally deal with them as Sting aims to end his AEW career undefeated as they collide in a tornado tag team match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Elsewhere there are another five title matches set to take place as Samoa Joe defends his AEW World Championship against both Swerve Strickland and Adam Page. Toni Storm will also be defending her title against her long-time friend turned rival Deonna Purrazzo. Meanwhile, Will Ospreay will compete in his first match as an official AEW star against Konosuke Takeshita.

Here is the full card for tonight's show:

The Bang Bang Scissor Gang vs. Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal, Private Party, & Willie Mack (Pre-Show)

Julia Hart & Skye Blue vs. Willow Nightingale & Kris Statlander (Pre-Show)

Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow vs. Magnus vs. Dante Martin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lance Archer vs. HOOK vs. Brian Cage (All-Star Scramble Match)

FTR vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli

Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Christian Cage (c) vs. Daniel Garcia (AEW TNT Championship Match)

Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Bryan Danielson (Continental Crown Championship Match)

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Roderick Strong (AEW International Championship Match)

"Timeless" Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo (AEW Women's World Championship Match)

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Adam Page (AEW World Championship Match)

Sting & Darby Allin (c) vs. The Young Bucks (Tornado AEW World Tag Team Championship Match)

Hard refresh this page for updates — ctrl + F5 on Windows; Cmnd + shift + R on Mac