AEW's Ricky Starks Opens Up About Not Getting To Wrestle CM Punk At All Out 2023

AEW star Ricky Starks has provided some insight on his scheduled match with CM Punk at AEW All Out 2023 being cancelled. Starks was set to battle "The Best in the World" just one in Chicago, but Punk's backstage altercation with Jack Perry at AEW All In led him to be released from the company, and the match didn't go ahead. Speaking with WhatCulture Wrestling, Starks spoke about his frustration when he heard the news that he would be unable to wrestle Punk in Chicago, especially since he believed their feud had been built well leading to All Out.

"Obviously, I was frustrated. I was definitely frustrated because I must have done something bad in my past life cause I just feel like, I don't want to say it's bad luck, but man, just tough breaks after break, you know what I'm saying? That's just what it feels like... I wish it didn't happen like that; it would have been interesting to see how the Punk match would have turned out in that environment but obviously it's still in my head... It sucks, it really does suck."

Starks went on to wrestle Bryan Danielson at All Out in a strap match, which seemed to be the right choice with both men working extremely well together on short notice. Starks hasn't been seen on AEW television since March 30 and revealed that he has no idea if he'll be at Double or Nothing.

