Matt Hardy Explains How AEW Should Have Used All In Backstage Footage Of CM Punk

Former AEW star Matt Hardy has explained how AEW could've used the CM Punk-Jack Perry backstage footage better.

One of the most controversial moments of the year so far, and arguably one of the most contentious moments in AEW history, is the airing of the backstage footage from All In London that featured Punk and Perry's brawl. Some thought it was a direct response to the Punk's interview with Ariel Helwani, but it has since become part of the overarching story of The Elite slowly taking over AEW. On his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, Hardy stated that he was a fan of using the footage to bring Jack Perry back into the fold. However, he believes there is one thing the company could have done differently, which was suggested by his wife, Reby Hardy.

"She wished there would have been commentary over it, as opposed to just kind of like quiet, still footage," Hardy said. "They could have almost described it more, which could have put it more in the Jack Perry narrative ... actually take his side of the argument."

Since the footage aired, The Young Bucks have become the first-ever three-time AEW Tag Team Champions, and Perry has become a full-time member of The Elite. The group has also caused serious harm to both AEW President Tony Khan, and former member of The Elite and AEW EVP, Kenny Omega, who is set to make an important announcement on the May 8 edition of "AEW Dynamite" following the beating he sustained at the hands of The Elite in his hometown of Winnipeg.

