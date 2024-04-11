Backstage Report Details Reactions To AEW All In Footage Being Aired

Last night's "AEW Dynamite" featured the controversial decision to air real security footage from the backstage altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry at last year's AEW All In pay-per-view. Now that the dust has settled, a new report from Fightful Select provides some insight into the reaction to the video from within AEW and WWE.

The response from industry insiders regarding the footage was referred to as "tepid," with the attitude backstage in AEW reportedly deflating following the segment. However, it's said that was largely due to the knowledge of the inevitable online backlash rather than offense over what was shown. Some AEW performers expressed their opinion that the TV time devoted to the Punk-Perry drama could have been better utilized by someone else, but the segment was intended to promote the upcoming rematch between the Young Bucks and FTR.

Matt and Nick Jackson introduced the clip onscreen and were said to have been fine with the segment; as was FTR, who are friends with Punk and responded to the clip with a promo of their own. As for the idea behind playing the footage, it was said to have come from AEW CEO Tony Khan following Punk's interview with Ariel Helwani last week.

Inside WWE, the decision to air the footage was referred to by some as a "self-own," while others informed the outlet that they simply didn't care about the development. It was stated that Punk isn't receiving any kind of blowback from the video internally, and people inside the company are more concerned with recovering from the hectic week surrounding WWE WrestleMania 40. One source who has spent time in both WWE and AEW downplayed the segment's controversy, stating that it was the same kind of promotional ploy used by WWE and WCW during the Monday Night Wars.