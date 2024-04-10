AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 4/10 - TNT Title On The Line, AEW World Championship Eliminator Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on April 10, 2024, coming to you live from the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center in Charleston, West Virginia!

Adam Copeland will be putting the TNT Championship on the line for the second time since dethroning Christian Cage in an I Quit Match on the March 20 edition of "Dynamite" as he defends against Penta El Zero Miedo. Copeland's only other defense occurred on "AEW Collision" on March 30 when he successfully retained against Matt Cardona.

Dustin Rhodes will be returning to "Dynamite" for the first time since January 17 as he squares off with titleholder Samoa Joe in an AEW World Championship Eliminator Match. Should Rhodes win, then he will receive a future shot at Joe's title. Rhodes has picked up a couple of wins over the past few weeks on "Rampage" in both a singles and a trios match.

There were plenty of newsworthy moments that came out of AEW All In 2023 last August, but perhaps the biggest was the behind the scenes altercation that ensued between "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, and former AEW and current WWE star CM Punk. Tonight, The Young Bucks have promised to show unseen footage of the incident.

AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm found out that her next challenger would be Thunder Rosa at AEW Dynasty after she defeated Mariah May last week on "Dynamite". In light of such, Storm will be hosting Rosa at a Charleston Championship Champagne Toast. Speaking of May, she will have a chance to redeem herself tonight as she collides with Anna Jay.

Additionally, Shane Taylor Promotions' Shane Taylor, Anthony Ogogo, and Lee Moriarty will be going head-to-head with Katsuyori Shibata, FTW Champion HOOK, and Chris Jericho.