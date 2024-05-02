The Elite Give Kenny Omega Vicious Beating Following Emotional Promo On AEW Dynamite

In his first appearance on "AEW Dynamite" since December of 2023, Winnipeg's hometown hero Kenny Omega detailed his struggles with diverticulitis, up to and including doctors telling him that he was staring down the barrel of a colostomy bag at best, and way too close for comfort to flat out dying at worst when he was diagnosed at the time. And while "The Cleaner" stated that he'd love to mix it up right now if it were up to him, he admitted that doctors told him that any blunt force trauma to his abdomen could be catastrophic. Enter: The Elite, who clearly cared not about their former comrade.

The familiar sound of coins hitting the floor hit first, with longtime Omega nemesis Kazuchika Okada entering the ring and inciting a staredown for the ages with Omega asking for "a few months" so they could run back their legendary New Japan Pro-Wrestling feud under the AEW umbrella just as soon as possible. But Okada hesitated and walked away, leading to an assault from Jack Perry and The Young Bucks that culminated in an EVP Trigger. As the beatdown ensued, FTR hit the ring to prevent any further damage, but eventually, once Omega was wheeled to the back on a gurney, about to be loaded into an ambulance, The Elite struck again, tossing Omega from the gurney and onto the cement floor as a distraught Dax Harwood looked on.

Omega, who admitted to being nervous about tonight's appearance, hasn't wrestled since defeating Ethan Page on "AEW Collision" in early December and hasn't been seen at all since announcing via X that he would be out indefinitely due to his diagnosis.