Kenny Omega Gets Candid About Nerves Ahead Of Upcoming AEW Dynamite Appearance

Set to make his "AEW Dynamite" return in his hometown of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Kenny Omega admits to being a little nervous about his first appearance on AEW television since mid-December of 2023.

While streaming "Street Fighter 6" on his Twitch channel, "The Cleaner's Corner," Omega answered a fan's question about how he was feeling about (this coming) Wednesday and he opened right up, saying, "A little nervous, I can't lie." Though overall, Omega alluded to being in relatively good shape, he understands that the context of this appearance is far different than the environment he's been in otherwise for quite some time now.

"I've had the luxury of being able to challenge my limits here in the comfort of my home," he explained. "So, if I feel bad, it's easy just to get some meds, [lay] up in bed, whatever. But once I go all the way to Winnipeg, I'm in an arena, with fans, the cameras, the lights, it's like there's nowhere to run."

The hometown vibe will also be in his corner, which gives Omega a little added comfort, despite the fact that his ongoing battle with diverticulitis could make things touch and go at any moment. "I gotta make sure it's one of those good days," Omega noted, "and if it's not, that part's scary, but I'll get through it. I think it'll be okay. I don't know. I think the energy of the people will get me through it."

Omega has been out since announcing on December 15th via X that he would be out indefinitely due to the diagnosis, just days after he and Chris Jericho (then forming The Golden Jets tag team) declared their challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, then held by Big Bill and Ricky Starks, at World's End.