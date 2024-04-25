Kenny Omega's AEW Return Announced For 5/1 Dynamite In Winnipeg

Kenny Omega has been away from WWE programming for many months, dealing with a harrowing battle with Diverticulitis since December. Fans of the former AEW and IWGP Champion can breathe a sigh of relief, as "The Cleaner" is returning to AEW programming, at least for one night.

On Wednesday's "Dynamite," AEW announced that Omega would be in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada for next week's episode of "Dynamite." It will mark Omega's first appearance on AEW television since before AEW Worlds End. Omega had initially been slated to team with Chris Jericho to challenge Ricky Starks and Big Bill for the AEW World Tag Team Championship but a bout of diverticulitis forced him to be pulled from the event. According to Omega, the illness nearly cost him his life.

Omega has been away from AEW programming but has still be communicating with fans via his Twitch channel, where the former AEW World Tag Team Champion streams games and tells stories. Omega has said the illness has left him with "good days" and "bad days" and that it's still too soon to see if he will be able to recover without requiring surgery. Omega has said his pain is decreasing but training and taking impacts on his abdomen are still a struggle and recovery a long way off.

