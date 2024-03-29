Backstage Report Offers Health Update For AEW Star Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega has been absent from AEW since December, reportedly dealing with a case of diverticulitis that, at one time, threatened his life. According to an update from Dave Meltzer in today's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it's becoming increasingly likely that Omega will require surgery to return to AEW in the best condition possible.

Meltzer reported that Omega has gone through "ups and downs" over the last few months, with his condition said to be causing him pain. Two doctors are said to have recommended surgery for Omega, with a procedure that would require repairing damaged sections of his intestines and colon. Meltzer noted that both Brock Lesnar and Davey Boy Smith Jr. dealt with diverticulitis in the past, but Omega's case looks to be more severe.

As has been made obvious by recent developments on "AEW Dynamite," the promotion is hoping for a feud between Kazuchika Okada and Omega upon his return. The two faced off numerous times in high-profile New Japan Pro-Wrestling matches in 2017 and 2018, with each man currently tied at two wins each. Okada debuted on the AEW roster earlier this month with the Young Bucks by his side, declaring that they were kicking Omega out of The Elite and suspending "Hangman" Adam Page in favor of adding the former NJPW star.

Omega's most recent match was on December 5, 2023, when he faced Ethan Page during a pre-taped "AEW Collision." Though he didn't know it, Omega was already dealing with diverticulitis at the time. After filming a promo segment at the "Dynamite" taping the following week, it was determined that Omega was very ill and he was taken to a hospital, where he learned the severity of what he was facing.