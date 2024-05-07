AEW EVP Kenny Omega To Make An 'Important Announcement' On AEW Dynamite

After a four-month absence, Kenny Omega returned to AEW television last week to address his health and The Young Bucks, who have since evicted him from The Elite. Unfortunately for Omega, his homecoming turned sour, as The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry ruthlessly assaulted him in the ring, and later, next to an ambulance. Coming off this attack, the former AEW World Champion is now set to make an important announcement on tomorrow's episode of "AEW Dynamite."

"After the beating he sustained last week in his hometown of Winnipeg at the hands of #theElite, what will EVP @KennyOmegamanX's Important Announcement be on #AEW Dynamite TOMORROW NIGHT?" AEW wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Following this "Dynamite" beatdown, Jack Perry asserted that Omega was a "coward" for abandoning The Elite in their time of need. As such, Perry warned Omega that The Elite are now intent on "chang[ing] the world" without him.

Last December, Omega noted that he had been hospitalized with an undisclosed health condition that would keep him on the shelf indefinitely. That condition was later identified as diverticulitis, which is characterized by inflammation or infection of small pouches formed along the intestinal tract. In his return address last week, Omega revealed that his case of diverticulitis was a particularly scary one as doctors informed him that he likely would have died within the next 24 hours had he not come to the hospital at that specific moment in time. Omega last wrestled on the December 9 episode of "AEW Collision" (filmed December 5) in a victorious effort over Ethan Page.