Video: Jack Perry Sounds Off After Attack On Kenny Omega On AEW Dynamite

While Kenny Omega received a warm welcome back from the fans in his hometown last night, the same cannot be said about Jack Perry and his former Elite stablemates, as they issued a brutal beatdown to Omega in the closing moments of "AEW Dynamite." In the midst of the chaos, Omega managed to nail Perry with a Snap Dragon suplex, but ultimately, the numbers game was too overpowering for him, and FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler), who later attempted to save Omega from further damage. Following The Elite's explosive assault on "Dynamite," Perry has now delivered a stern message to the former AEW World Champion.

Advertisement

"Kenny Omega, is this the best that you got?" Perry asked. "You know, you're not as bad as you think you are. But I hope that you had fun hitting all your old moves in your hometown for what's probably the last time in your entire life. You know, the thing that hurts me the most, Kenny, is that you are not the hero that we needed you to be. When it came down to it, you were a coward like everybody else. And the truth is, The Elite doesn't need you anymore, and neither does AEW, because we are going to change the world without you. We all have to sacrifice, and you just made yours."

EXCLUSIVE: Jack Perry shares his comments on the attack towards Kenny Omega on #AEWDynamite!@boy_myth_legend pic.twitter.com/7efuBg08ry — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 2, 2024

Advertisement

As Perry alluded to, Omega's future in the professional wrestling business is uncertain as he continues to recover from a scary case of diverticulitis. In his return address, Omega noted that doctors informed him that he would have likely died from the condition had they not caught it at that moment. Given the severity of his condition, Omega was then put on the shelves for several months, and faces the possibility of remaining there for several more.

Amidst Omega's absence, The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson) officially brought Kazuchika Okada into The Elite, while "Hangman" Adam Page and Omega were cast out via suspension and termination, respectively.