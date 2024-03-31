Ricky Starks Provides Health Update Following AEW Collision Injury Scare

The March 30 episode of "AEW Collision" featured a reported change to Ricky Starks and Big Bill's tag team match after the former appeared to suffer an injury. However, "Absolute" has since taken to his Instagram stories and revealed that it's nothing to worry about. "I'm all good; everything checked out fine. Was being precautions," he wrote.

The moment occurred when Starks didn't kick out of a pinfall attempt that wasn't supposed to be a three-count. This prompted the referee to stop counting, and the star was subsequently DDT'd and pinned by Darius Martin to finish the match. Worse yet, Starks and Bill were reportedly scheduled to win the match, and this loss means that they are now out of the AEW World Tag Team Tournament.

The match in question was Starks and Bill's first on-screen appearance since they lost the AEW World Tag Titles to Darby Allin and Sting in February. Now that Starks is okay, however, it remains to be seen how he and Bill will be booked moving forward. New champs will be crowned at the upcoming AEW Dynasty pay-per-view, and Top Flight and FTR have already cemented their places in the semi-finals.

While the injury scare is arguably the most significant talking point of the March 30 "Collision," the episode also marked Matt Cardona's return to AEW. He answered Adam Copeland's open challenge for a shot at the TNT Championship but came up short. As it stands, he is reportedly still a free agent, and it's unknown if this was a one-off arrangement.